Reader reflects on racist microaggression

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I worked at a heavily visited tourist attraction, I had a visitor interaction that ultimately ended with me escorting said visitor to a colleague (whom we will call "Annie"). I am terrible with names, and I didn't regularly work with Annie at the time. As I approached Annie's desk, I realized her name was escaping me. I suddenly thought I recalled her name, so as I dropped off the visitor, I said "OK, thanks, 'Jen' will take care of you from here."

The second it came out of my mouth, I knew it was the wrong name, but even worse because I called her the name of another co-worker, and both these women are East Asian. I am white.

Annie did not correct me, but I could see the disappointment in her eyes. It's been at least four years since that incident, and Annie has always been gracious and kind to me in every interaction we have had since then.

I committed a heinous racist microaggression, and I feel guilt and shame for it constantly. I consider myself anti-racist, and this moment was a reality check for me. We no longer work at the same place, but we're still in touch. I have considered, and even drafted, many apologies to her for this incident, but I have never sent the apology because I do not want to put her in the place of having to tell me that it's OK -- which she is likely to do because she is so kind.