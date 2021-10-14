Reader questions if fiance should leave navy

DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance hates working for the Navy, but him staying enlisted is the quickest way for us to become financially stable. We will get so many benefits just for being married. He told me that if he stays, he will stay for us. I don't want him to be miserable at his job, but I'll be living pretty well if he stays. Should I encourage him to leave after his contract is over, or would it be smarter if he stays? -- Marrying Navy Technician

DEAR MARRYING NAVY TECHNICIAN: I recommend encouraging your fiance to develop his skills while in the Navy so that he masters his field. In this way, when he looks for a job in the civilian world, he will be prepared for the highest level of work and pay possible. He should research specific careers and their salaries. You can help by researching jobs in the city where you two would like to live.

Instead of pressuring him to stay long-term in a job he hates, lead him toward the goal of transitioning out of the Navy with all the skills he can possibly master. You never want to push your fiance toward misery. That will not lead you to a happy life. Patience, however, may require that he stay in his role for a while longer. Keep your eyes on the goal of his post-Navy career. That will help him to stay positive during the preparation period.