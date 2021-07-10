Reader questions buying new clothes

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's summer now! I just pulled out my summer clothes, and I'm having a reality check. I knew I had gained weight during the pandemic, but at home I was mainly wearing sweatpants and pajama bottoms, so it didn't really matter. Now I have discovered that I can't fit into any of my shorts. Pants without elastic don't zip. My crop tops are revealing rolls of fat that do not need to be showcased. Right now I have nothing to wear. Do you think I should give away everything and buy a whole new wardrobe or just buy a few things and motivate myself to lose weight? -- Unfit

DEAR UNFIT: Don't give away everything yet! Buy a few staples so that you can feel comfortable as you go about your life. But use this reality check to get you back on track. Make a movement plan and a nutritional plan. You must lower your caloric intake in order to lose weight.

Choose an accountability partner who can help inspire you to keep up your program even when you don't feel like it. Give yourself a goal for when you will be able to fit into a favorite pair of pants or top.