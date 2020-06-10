Reader queries cover a range of topics

-- In that same vein, a reader from North Carolina is disappointed that her newspaper occasionally abridges our columns. The good news is that you can find the entire (and uncut) Ask the Doctors archive at uexpress.com/ask-the-doctors.

-- A reader whose 76-year-old mother has just received a diagnosis of colon cancer wonders where to learn about clinical trials looking into the disease. An excellent resource is The National Cancer Institute, at cancer.gov. Enter the words "colon cancer clinical trial" in the search bar, and the top three results will give you a wealth of information.

-- To the reader who asked what RNA and DNA stand for, the answer is ribonucleic acid and deoxyribonucleic acid, respectively. These are the names of the sugars that serve as the backbones of the two molecules.

-- A column about hypertension led a reader to ask us to highlight something known as "white coat syndrome." This is a condition in which someone's blood pressure spikes in a clinical setting but is otherwise normal. Although there is no surefire cure or mitigation for this, it's important information for your health care provider to have. They may ask you to wear a portable blood pressure monitor for 24 hours to get an accurate reading.

We'll wrap up with another thank-you, this time to the sharp-eyed readers who pointed out an error regarding dietary guidelines for daily limits on sodium. You're correct that the unit of measurement should have been 2,300 milligrams, and not micrograms (sigh), as we wrote.

