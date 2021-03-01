Reader overwhelmed by workload

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been so busy at work that it has been hard to keep everything organized. My boss keeps giving me more and more assignments because she says I am the most capable member of the team. I appreciate that, but it's becoming too much. Last week, I missed a couple of key deadlines. That is not my way. How can I talk to her about the workload without seeming ungrateful? I want to be promoted and to be thought of favorably. I'm afraid that it's all about to fall apart, though, because it is just too much. -- Overwhelmed

DEAR OVERWHELMED: Request a meeting with your boss, and give her a complete update. Thank her for the opportunities she is offering you, and acknowledge that you appreciate her faith in you to get the job done. Point out your successes so that she can see what you are accomplishing. Then pivot and express your concerns. Tell her that you are worried that things are beginning to fall through the cracks and that you would like to request help to keep the workflow going effectively. Essentially, rather than requesting to give work back to your boss, suggest that your boss entrust you with managing support staff to ensure that everything is handled well. This approach will show your boss that you are being proactive. You are not saying no to the added work, but instead yes -- but you need help in order to get it done.