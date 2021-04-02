Reader not ready to go back to normal

DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that a lot of people are getting vaccinated, I see more people going outside, meeting up in groups and not wearing masks. This frightens me. We are not even close to being fully vaccinated yet. I get that people are tired of being cooped up at home, but I don't think this is smart. Several friends have been calling, trying to get me to hang out with them, but I'm not ready. Do you think I'm being too cautious? Several of my friends passed away from COVID-19. I am scared. -- Reentry

DEAR REENTRY: First, I want to express my condolences for your losses during the pandemic. As of this writing, more than 537,000 people in our country have died, and the death toll has not stopped climbing even now as the vaccinations are reaching more people. You are not wrong to be concerned.