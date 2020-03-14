Reader needs positive reflection

DEAR HARRIETTE: I know that people die all the time in life, but I feel like too many people I am connected to personally are dying right now. From little kids to former colleagues to a neighbor to a friend's elderly father, it feels like everybody is dying. I'm scared to answer the phone these days because I'm afraid that it will be one more of those awful calls. I am so worried that someone else I love is next. How can I manage these anxious feelings? I know I can't control who lives or dies, but I need to get a handle on how I am dealing with it all. -- Staring Down Death

DEAR STARING DOWN DEATH: First, I want to acknowledge the weight of your losses. It can be extremely difficult to know that many people you love have left the world. Since this is wearing on your spirit, you may want to seek grief counseling to help you process it.

Beyond professional counseling, you can also make conscious choices to engage in activities that stimulate you and bring you joy. Exercise is a way to encourage good feelings and promote good health. Participating in events with friends. Reading an engaging and positive book can help.

