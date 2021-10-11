Reader needs help clearing clutter

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so embarrassed. One of my dearest friends came to town, and we went out for brunch in my neighborhood. Afterward, we took a walk and ended up near my house. She asked if she could use my bathroom, and I had to say no. My house is a total mess. I could not allow her -- or anyone else -- to come inside. I felt so bad, but I did say no.

I try hard to get my place together, but I'm never successful. There is so much clutter, and I can't get it under control. I know my friend was surprised that I didn't let her in. This is not how I want to live. I need help. -- Hoarder

DEAR HOARDER: You have taken the first, most important step, which is to admit your problem. The shame that you felt in turning your friend away was real and can serve as a wakeup call. You need help. You have not been able to clean your place even though you have tried.

The next step is to take action. Make an appointment with a mental health professional who can talk with you about your life and help you figure out what lies beneath your hoarding. Many people with this problem suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. For more information, go to treatmyocd.com.