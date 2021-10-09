Reader needs family to help friend

Dear Annie: I've known my friend for nine years. We dated for about two years and then broke up. We were back and forth with each other, so we decided in 2016 that we would get married, but then we ended the relationship again. We remain friends.

Toward the end of 2019, "Edward" got seriously sick. He was so sick that he had two operations that left him with aches and pain, and loss of memory. He remembered things on a day-by-day basis. He will never be able to go back to work; he's disabled now.

I've been helping him out all this time, but now it's time for his family to take over. I do everything for him because he doesn't know how to do much anymore.

I advised his family that by the end of the year, I will not be helping him anymore and told them that they need to step up and come take over caring for him. Edward thinks that I'm wrong for this, but he doesn't understand that I gave up my personal life to be there for him all these years.

For two years, my life has been on hold, and it's time that I get my life back. He's telling all his neighbors that I'm leaving him by himself and that he doesn't know how he's going to live without help. He needs 24-hour care.

Please give me some feedback. -- Tired Friend in Vegas