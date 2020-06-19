Reader needs attitude adjustment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: I used to work in TV production, and I loved my job. A few years ago, when the economy was down, I lost my job, and I have been foundering ever since. I now work with a temp agency doing clerical work. I hate this job, but I haven't been able to find anything else. I think my attitude is getting in my way. Because I really don't think I should have to be doing this, I sometimes get mad when my boss piles on lots of administrative work. Sometimes I don't complete assignments on time. I realize it's not because I have too much to do. I think it's because I resent having to do it. I can't seem to shake my negative mindset. Any ideas? -- In a Slump

IN A SLUMP: Most people attach personal value to their jobs. When those jobs change, it can be extremely difficult to feel good about yourself. Losing a job is hard enough, but not being able to find something to do that you love can make the work experience that much harder.