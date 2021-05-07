Reader gets staph infection from nail salon

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got my nails done a few weeks ago, and now I've developed a staph infection. I went back to the same salon, and they swore that it wasn't their fault. I've gone to the doctor several times since and received multiple steroid and antibacterial treatments. My doctors told me that this type of infection always comes from nail salons. This is the only nail salon that I visit. I love the people who work there, but I feel like I need to take some type of legal action. On Yelp, a few other people have complained that they had similar issues. What should I do? -- Infected

DEAR INFECTED: First, I hope that your doctors can cure this infection. Document everything. Take pictures to show the progression of the infection and ask your doctors to put their diagnoses in writing.

Next, contact a lawyer to discuss your options. It may be that your lawyer can reach out to the salon to secure a settlement where your medical bills are fully covered. You may also want to sue the salon, though that can be expensive and time-consuming.