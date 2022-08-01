Reader gets backhanded compliments

DEAR HARRIETTE: After months of hard work, I'm finally happy and comfortable with my current weight. I've been documenting my fitness journey on Instagram. I've been receiving a ton of positive comments from strangers and acquaintances, but also some backhanded compliments from the people I happen to be the closest to. My aunt commented, "Keep it up!" under my latest post, where I showed a before and after transformation of my body. Am I right to be offended by these types of comments? I never expressed that I wanted to keep losing weight in my post, so why should they encourage that? -- Backhanded

DEAR BACKHANDED: I believe you are being too sensitive right now. It is true that exposing your vulnerabilities on social media -- as well as virtually anywhere else -- can be daunting. You want to share with people to be supported and create awareness, but you are left in a precarious position.

Your loved ones saying, "Keep it up!" is not rudeness, at least not at face value. I'm sure they thought they were being kind. Furthermore, to be fit requires that you "keep it up" so that you don't backslide -- even when you don't feel like doing the work anymore. Give them the benefit of the doubt.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My kids go to a private school in our city. We saved all we could to get them there and received a bit of financial aid. Now that summer is here, they are noticing the differences between us and some of their friends. Many of their peers are off to Europe or some other fancy vacation destination. We can't afford that. We do want to design a special summer for them, but what we normally do is go down South to visit family for the summer. I want to keep up that tradition and somehow get them to see the value in that. How can I make that happen when they keep comparing themselves with their school friends? -- Summertime

DEAR SUMMERTIME: In order for your children to thrive in their new school, you must teach them to honor and value your way of living. No matter what their peers have or do, your children must be able to look at their own lives and smile because they recognize people, traditions and experiences that make them happy. Visiting the family is an age-old pastime that you should celebrate. It is a blessing to have a living grandmother.

You can also take them on local adventures in your town. What are the sites and scenes that are specific to where you live that you may not have explored? Get creative and make memories with your children.