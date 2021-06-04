Reader feels guilty for grieving

What you may want to do is talk directly to your father. Admit that you violated his trust by going through his phone, and tell him what you discovered. Ask him if he plans on leaving your mother. Press him about what he is doing. Tell him how sad and disappointed you are that he is making this choice. Suggest that he deal with his issues at home before bringing someone else into the picture. Make it clear that you wish your parents would be happy and stay together, but if that is not to be, you hope he would deal with your mother directly rather than bringing other people into his life. Apologize again for going through his phone but tell him that what happens to him and your mom directly affects you. You hope he will do something honorable that you will be able to emulate if you ever find yourself in a similar situation.