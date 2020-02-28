Reader feels behind is career trajectory

DEAR HARRIETTE: I constantly feel like I am behind the eight ball. I had a robust career that ended some years ago when my industry began to tank. I have worked independently since then on a variety of projects. From the outside, I look successful, but my bank account tells a different story. Plus, I keep seeing people in my field who seem to be prosperous trying out new technology or aligning with big brands while I seem to be scrambling for crumbs. I am beginning to feel like there's no more room for me and my talents and creativity. But I'm still in my 50s and have a family. I have to keep working, but I'm not sure what to do to reinvent myself. I need some guidance. -- Second Act

DEAR SECOND ACT: Do not despair. You are not alone. In fact, statistics show that there are more seniors than 18-year-olds in the United States. This is a time when our mature population should be valued more, and there are organizations out there that are trying to make that happen. Open your eyes to the possibilities for people in your age group with your skills. Polish your résumé, and highlight the things that you have excelled at over the years. Look for opportunities that feel right for you.

