Reader excited by prospect of new $20 bill

DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that Biden is in office, he is busting out so many new things already. One that I found interesting was his movement to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. I think it's a great plan that will be a daily reminder for Americans, but what can we really expect this to change for our futures? What difference, if any, do you see it making? -- Hero Tubman

DEAR HERO TUBMAN: Whenever a person is being considered to be put on the face of money, it's a big deal because it happens so rarely. It is a symbolic gesture designed to highlight the contributions of the person to American culture. What might that mean, particularly about Harriet Tubman? Tubman was a pivotal figure in American history. Born an enslaved woman, not only did she escape, but she returned countless times to lead others to freedom. Her courage is inspiring for anyone. Seeing her face on American currency may inspire someone to look her up and learn about a part of American history that is rarely discussed openly. The more people learn about the fullness of our culture, the better off we all will be.