Reader envious of tall women

DEAR HARRIETTE : My dad is always wanting me to get out of the house to exercise or see friends because he thinks it's good for my mental and physical health. Although I agree, it's sometimes too much. On some days, I just want to stay in bed and watch television without him urging me to get dressed and go out with him. I think that's a perfectly reasonable thing to ask for. How do I explain to him that it's summer and I need a break from the constant rush of life? -- Summertime Debates

DEAR SUMMERTIME DEBATES: Talk to your father and make a plan. Let him know that you need to sleep in on some days because you can -- it's summer! Promise to schedule time to be out and about, with him, with friends, on your own. And then do it. What your father rightfully is working to avoid is allowing you to sleep in all summer or be reclusive. We have spent more than a year in quarantine. Now is the time to get back out there and safely engage with others. Don't get mad at your father. Be grateful for his encouragement. Just manage your time so that you can build in some quiet moments, too.