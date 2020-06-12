Reader donates money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: I belong to a social club. Since sheltering at home began and restaurants and stuff have been closed, they, too, have shut down. Management invited members to contribute to a fund for the staff. I thought that was nice; they've had no income. I chose to give what I could to them rather than to a random charity. When I told my sister about it, she said that if I can't get a tax write-off, I am wasting my money. I think that's the wrong attitude. Giving a few dollars to help them out seems like a small but helpful gesture. What do you think? -- Generosity

DEAR GENEROSITY: Good for you that you have chosen to be supportive of people you know who are struggling at this time. It is true that many people who work in restaurants, bars and social clubs double as artists. For many, having the stability of a job that has flexible hours and that comes with tips can make the difference in being able to pay basic bills like rent, food, telephone and utilities. I think you were smart to follow your heart and give what could to help these people.

Your sister isn't wrong either. It's great if you can get a tax write-off for your generosity. But what's even better is for you to give from your heart to those in need.