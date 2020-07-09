Reader doesn't want to pick sides

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents are getting divorced. They announced it to me, their only child, after we were already hunkered down at their house during quarantine. Now I'm faced with a decision I don't need right now. My dad is moving out of our family home and into his own house. I love both my parents so much, and I don't want to pick sides. But I am now faced with having to make a decision as to where I will live. I am still in college, but I would have the summer off anyway. Because of the coronavirus, I don't have any idea when I will physically go back to school, so I will be living with my parents indefinitely. How do I decide who I am going to live with? -- Split Decision

DEAR SPLIT DECISION: Divorce is always hard on a family. Divorce in the midst of this pandemic exacerbates an already difficult situation. It is good that you do not want to take sides. Make that clear to your parents. Tell them how much you love them both and do not want to get caught up in their pain.