Reader doesn't speak Spanish

DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a neighborhood that is predominantly Spanish-speaking, and where I go to school, most of the students are Latinx. I am the only non-Spanish-speaker in my friend group. My friends will speak Spanish in front of me, knowing that I cannot engage with them. I know that they are not talking about me or anything, but I do feel excluded. Is it wrong to ask them to speak English around me? -- Left Out

DEAR LEFT OUT: You are not wrong to want them to speak English when you are around. You can ask them to do so. You can also step away when they get so engrossed that they forget that you are there.

Better still, you can take a Spanish class. If your friend group consists of all Spanish speakers, I'm sure they would appreciate it if you made the effort to learn their language. If you do try, chances are, they will be happy and may be inspired to be more inclusive. You can even ask them to help you to learn Spanish. Communication is a two-way street. If you become more interested in their language, they, in turn, will likely become more interested in you.