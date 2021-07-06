Reader considers ending engagement

DEAR HARRIETTE: A year ago, I got engaged to my boyfriend of three years. I'm in my first year of master's studies, and he works in the service industry. He is heavily in debt from student loans. I am at a point where I do not know if getting married is the right decision. I am realizing that being with him (for the time being) won't give me the financial freedom that I was accustomed to. I believe in my fiance, but sometimes I question when he will take the next step in his career. Am I wrong for wanting to call off the engagement until we are both in a better position financially? -- Second Thoughts
DEAR SECOND THOUGHTS: For a marriage to work in the long term, the two of you have to be on the same page regarding values and goals. That doesn't mean that you need to want to do the same things; it does mean that you need to talk about the future and agree on a path forward that makes both of you feel comfortable.
What do you know about your fiance? Think about it. Be practical, not idealistic. Now focus the lens on yourself. What do you know about your own mind and what you want and need? Compare those two lists. Where are the points of intersection? Where are the points of divergence?
Talk about what you have discovered about yourselves. Be honest as you consider who you are as people and what you want in life. Be mindful not to judge each other. Just talk. Is he stable in his work, even if it isn't high paying? Can it be complementary to what you do? Think hard about how you can make things work as they are. Be honest with each other about whether you are willing to stretch to grow together.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine suggested that the reason I am having issues in my dating life is because of my physical appearance. He immediately backtracked with "I think you're beautiful," but it was too late. I don't know how I can continue to be friends with someone who pretty much told me that my physical appearance is the reason I am being treated poorly in relationships. Am I overreacting? -- Harsh Words
DEAR HARSH WORDS: Before you write him off, tell him that his words hurt your feelings. Ask him what he meant. Though hard to hear, his insights could be valuable. What does he see? What about your physical presentation does he find off-putting? If it's only about how your physical body and face look, that's subjective and could mean that your physical appearance isn't appealing to him. If it's your grooming, that's something that can be addressed. Listen to learn.