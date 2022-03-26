Reader can't find good job

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a college graduate, and I cannot find a decent-paying job. I've been looking for almost five years now, to no avail. I have friends who didn't even go to school, and they've been able to secure jobs making triple the amount I'm offered because of their experience. I'm beginning to think college was a waste of time and money. How can I manifest a decent-paying job? -- College Grad

DEAR COLLEGE GRAD: Now may be a good time for you, as the job market has changed a lot because of the pandemic. It starts with a new mindset. You have to shore up all the confidence in your abilities you can muster. Start by making a list of what you are good at doing. Think broadly about your skills and talents. This can include hobbies, handiwork, even mastery of video games. Then look at the jobs that are currently available. How can your skills translate into those jobs? Focus less on your degree and more on what you know.

Recognize, too, that you may have to start at a lower wage and position than you feel you deserve. That's OK. Getting your foot in the door is the first step. Know that because of the Great Resignation that occurred during the pandemic, there are more jobs available now than in the recent past. Do not give up hope.

The most important thing to know as you search for a job is that the company hiring is looking for someone who can do whatever task is not being fulfilled at the moment. If you can figure out how you can do that, you will have a greater chance of getting hired.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends is trying to lose weight. Although he is dedicated to his health journey, I believe he is going about it in unhealthy ways. He frequently eats fewer than 1,000 calories a day, and he thinks it is OK because he has so much weight to lose. Whenever he goes out to dinner with me, he is always calorie counting to make sure he is staying on track. To cope with not eating dessert, he is also vaping more often. I'm worried that he is replacing his bad habits with worse habits and not focusing on his health in the most effective way. I'm not sure it is my place to say something, but I almost feel like I should because I am his friend. What should I do? -- Worried Friend

DEAR WORRIED FRIEND: As a dear friend, you definitely should say something. Don't scold him, though. Instead, share your observations of his behavior and why they trouble you. Recommend that he visit a doctor and a nutritionist to get on a regimen that will help him to lose in a healthy manner. Then, back off. You cannot force him to do anything.

