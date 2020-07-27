Rays romp over Braves
0 comments

Rays romp over Braves

  • Updated
  • 0
Braves Rays Baseball

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies forces Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) at second base and relays the throw to first to turn a double play on Rays' Jose Martinez during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara, AP Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays' 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Diego Castillo (1-0) struck out two in a 10-pitch fifth and Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.

Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead. Renfroe then hit a towering homer to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch.

Renfroe got his 11th career multihomer game with a solo shot in the fifth off Touki Toussaint.

Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams homered for the Braves. Swanson tied a career-high with five RBIs and stopped a 41-game homerless streak in Atlanta’s 14-1 win Sunday night over the New York Mets.

Martinez had a two-run single in the sixth and homered in the eighth..

Foltynewicz (0-1) gave up six runs, four hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

PREGAME CENTER OF ATTENTION

Before the team, both teams expressed their concern about the outbreak of COVID-19 that forced the Miami Marlins to postpone their home opener.

“We’re very aware of what’s going on,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “You get slapped in the face with the reality of this. You can’t let your guard down. We’ve got to continue to be consistent in what we’re doing ... like wearing the mask, staying in.”

Both teams discussed the matter, with the Rays holding a team meeting to talk about their first road trip that starts Wednesday.

“It is unnerving,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Today’s been a challenging day. Your mind just kind of wanders on making sure that we’re doing everything we can. We’re confident we are.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Snitker said Cs Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, who have bad cold symptoms, are improving and might make their season debuts this week. Snitker said both have had a number of negative tests for the coronavirus.

Rays: Castillo was reinstated from the paternity list and INF Daniel Robertson was reassigned to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Kyle Wright and Tampa Bay RHP Yonny Chirinos are both scheduled to make their first starts of the season Tuesday night.

Braves put 2 touchdowns on Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Porcello was staggered in his New York Mets debut by Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves.

Swanson tied his career high with five RBI, and the Braves chased an erratic Porcello during the third inning of a 14-1 blowout Sunday night.

“This is a dream of mine since I was a kid," Porcello said. "Makes it very disappointing today."

Porcello grew up in nearby Morristown, New Jersey, starred at Seton Hall Prep and was taken by Detroit 27th overall in the 2007 amateur draft. He won the AL Cy Young Award with Boston in 2016 and signed a $10 million, one-year deal with the Mets during the offseason to be able to pitch a one-hour drive from home.

He lasted 15 batters, allowing seven runs — six earned — seven hits and three walks in two-plus innings.

“Obviously, I don’t feel good about what I did today. It was a terrible performance,” Porcello said.

Porcello was hurt by Jeff McNeil, who shifted from third base to the grass in short right field and allowed Ozzie Albies’ leadoff grounder in the third to bounce out of his glove for an error.

“He didn’t pitch up effectively, not high enough where he can be effective,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “It was up where he could serve the hitters a little more.”

Atlanta had 17 hits, 11 for extra bases, and took two of three in the season-opening series after losing 1-0 on Friday and coming within a strike of defeat Saturday before rallying.

“Any different kind of game we can play: home runs, small ball or use our speed. It’s a very dynamic team, which is very fun to be a part of,” Swanson said.

Swanson, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley all went deep against Corey Oswalt, who has allowed 18 home runs in 20 big league appearances. He was optioned to the Mets' alternate training site after throwing 73 pitches.

Riley’s drive went off the facade of the left-field upper deck and would have traveled 458 feet unimpeded, according to Statcast.

Albies had three hits and three RBI, including a two-run homer off Paul Sewald.

Swanson blooped an RBI single to center for the second run of the first inning, hit a two-run double that chased Porcello in a five-run third and had a two-run, opposite-field homer to right-center in the fourth for a 9-1 lead. The shortstop also had five RBI on July 4 last year against Philadelphia, which had been the last time he homered.

Given an eight-run lead, Sean Newcomb was removed after 3 1/3 innings and failed to get the win. He struggled with command, starting seven of his first nine batters with balls, throwing 42 of 82 pitches for strikes, hitting two batters and throwing a wild pitch.

He was replaced by Jhouyls Chacín (1-0) after allowing a double to the No. 8 hitter, backup catcher Tomás Nido. Released by Minnesota in mid-July, Chacín allowed one hit over 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his first Braves appearance since 2016.

Matt Adams, who opted out of a minor league deal with the Mets to sign with the Braves, put Atlanta ahead in the two-run first when he lined an RBI single through the shortstop hole vacated by the defensive shift. The night only got worse from there for Porcello.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News