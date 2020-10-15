Rays' offense stuck in neutral again as Astros force Game 6

"We've been streaky throughout the course of these playoffs," Tampa Bay outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said. "We've had some offensive outbursts a few games, and then we've been quiet for a lot of them. Our pitchers have been so good that if we squeak three or four across, we win a lot of these games.

"Guys are doing everything in their power to get locked in and get good at-bats, but it's the ALCS," said Kiermaier, who hasn't started the last two games because of an injured hand. "They're going to throw out good pitcher after good pitcher, and we're going to do the same. We need to do a little bit better job of that, take our walks and create runs in many different ways. We need to get on base and put pressure on them."

Cash sees his team's offensive woes as "a combination" of several factors. The Rays have three wins despite scoring just 17 runs in the ALCS.

"Look, they've pitched well," Cash said. "They've pitched us tough."

The Rays still had a handful of big hits. Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered early in Game 5, and Ji-Man Choi provided an indelible moment with his tying homer and a major bat flip in the eighth.