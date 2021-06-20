Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines

He settled for a birdie and a 71. It was his second straight runner-up in a major, and his sixth silver medal since he won the British Open in 2010 at St. Andrews.

"Look, it's frustrating. It's disappointing," Oosthuizen said ."I'm playing good golf, but winning a major championship is not just going to happen. You need to go out and play good golf. I played good today, but I didn't play good enough."

Only two weeks ago, Rahm was on the cusp of another big win. He had a six-shot lead at the Memorial after 54 holes, only to be notified as he walked off the 18th green at Muirfield Village that he had a positive COVID-19 test and had to withdraw.

Worse yet, his parents had flown in from Spain to see their new grandson, and Rahm was in self-isolation and couldn't be there for a special moment.

Sunday made up for it. His parents were at Torrey Pines to witness a world-class performance capped off by one of the great finishes in U.S. Open history.

"It had to happen in a beautiful setting like this," Rahm said. "Three generations of Rahms on this green. One of them doesn't know what's going on."

For so much of the back nine, it was utter chaos with blunders that can define a U.S. Open.