Racism over reconciliation

WASHINGTON -- For more than five decades, the rule in U.S. politics has been that you're supposed to whisper the racism, not shout it at the top of your lungs. But President Donald Trump is running the most openly racist national campaign since that of George Wallace in 1968 -- a repellent ploy that will do great damage to the nation even if Trump loses.

I hope -- and believe -- that the most unfit president in our long history will indeed be soundly beaten by Joe Biden. But Trump is intentionally aggravating our racial divisions rather than make even a halfhearted attempt to soothe them. And his Republican supporters and enablers, who see what he is doing but do not call him out, richly deserve to share history's blame.

Since the killing of George Floyd in May, the country has been rocked by protests demanding a reckoning with centuries of structural racism. In response, Trump has gone beyond denying that systemic racism against African Americans exists. He has taken the position that it is White people who are somehow being persecuted and should feel aggrieved.

Trump's latest act of bomb-throwing came when he ordered federal agencies to halt programs to train employees in racial sensitivity. A memo from White House budget director Russell Vought called such training "divisive, anti-American propaganda."