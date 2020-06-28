Racism not idea we honor

The Confederate monument in my hometown, Orangeburg, South Carolina, was dedicated in 1893. It is a statue of a rebel soldier atop a tall column, and the inscription, attributed to "the women of Orangeburg County" -- though presumably only the white ones -- calls it "a grateful tribute to the brave defenders of our rights, our honor and our homes."

The "rights" in question were to own human beings, including my ancestors, and compel their uncompensated labor. The point of erecting the monument was to reassert those "rights." If the statue is a homage to anything, it's hate. Take it down.

"Oh, but you're erasing history," defenders of such memorials always say. Nonsense. The monuments themselves are an attempt to rewrite history and assert white supremacy. Put them in some sort of Museum of Shame, if you must, but get them out of the public square.

"Oh, but if you start toppling statues, where does it all end?" defenders wail, rending their garments. This is not a hard problem to solve: It ends where we, as a nation, decide to draw the line between those historical figures who deserve to be so honored and those who do not.