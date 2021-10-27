Rabies completely preventable

Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is spread via the saliva of an infected animal, most often through a bite. In other parts of the world, where up to 60,000 people die of rabies each year, dog bites are the most common cause of infection. Here in the United States, thanks to robust veterinary vaccination programs, the disease is most often found in wild animals. This includes raccoons, skunks, foxes and, yes, bats.

Cases of rabies in humans are quite rare in the U.S., with fewer than three reported each year. The death in Illinois was the first in 67 years in that state. This speaks to the efficacy of the treatment, which is received by 30,000 to 60,000 people each year. However, it's still important to practice prevention. At this time, physical contact with saliva from an infected bat is the leading cause of rabies exposure in the U.S. Wildlife experts caution that you should never touch a bat with your bare hands.

If you know or suspect that you've been bitten by a bat, seek immediate medical care. Whenever possible, the bat should be captured and sent to a laboratory for rabies testing. But just because you have bats in your area doesn't mean you're in danger. Wildlife experts say that just a fraction of 1% of bats carry rabies. Stay safe by keeping your pets' rabies vaccinations up to date, and when it comes to bats and other wildlife, keep your distance.

