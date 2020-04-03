Quitting sugar is a challenge that requires awareness

Dear Doctor: I'm stalled on my resolution to quit eating sugar. Why is it so hard? I just can't seem to stop saying yes to sweets, especially my favorites -- cookies and candy bars. Do you have any suggestions?

Dear Reader: First of all, please don't feel bad. In your quest to control your sugar intake, you're battling two powerful forces -- biology and modern food science.

Sugars provide the body with an efficient source of energy, and the pursuit of them is hardwired into our brains. This, along with the fact that sugar wakes up the reward centers of the brain, has been weaponized by food scientists. The result is a vast array of sweet treats, many of them amped up with fats and salt, and each carefully designed to be irresistible. Adding to these challenges is the fact that quitting sugar cold turkey can leave you with genuine symptoms of withdrawal, including headache, fatigue, irritability and low mood. But don't despair. Armed with a bit of self-knowledge and a few deliberate strategies -- and, yes, some willpower and discipline -- you can successfully get your sweet tooth under control.