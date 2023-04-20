COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Richard Quinn Sr., a longtime political consultant to a number of high-profile Republicans in South Carolina, has pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury and been sentenced to 18 months of home detention.

Quinn entered an Alford plea to four counts of perjury and two counts of obstruction of justice on Wednesday in a Richland County courtroom, The State newspaper reported.

In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence but agrees there is enough evidence that they would be found guilty at trial. It is treated the same as a regular guilty plea for sentencing purposes.

Quinn has been at the center of a probe into corruption at the South Carolina Statehouse for eight years. Prosecutors said his political consulting firm was paid illegal fees from individual and corporate lobbyists and also paid lawmakers illegal salaries to influence legislation.

In 2017, Quinn reached an agreement with Solicitor David Pascoe that he would not be prosecuted for those charges if his firm pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and he testified truthfully before the grand jury investigating Statehouse corruption.

Prosecutors said Quinn then lied or misled the grand jury about work he did for clients like state Attorney General Alan Wilson and payments he gave lawmakers.

Quinn can serve his 18-month sentence at home. Judge Carmen Mullen agreed he can leave the house to go to his office, to church, to see his doctors and lawyers or for special events with his grandchildren.

Spending time with those grandchildren and declining health led Quinn, 78, to agree to the plea even though he maintains his innocence, according to his lawyer.

Quinn will have to complete two years of probation after his home detention is over.

The corruption probe began in 2014 as an investigation into ex-House Speaker Bobby Harrell, who pleaded guilty to spending campaign money on personal expenses. He was sentenced to probation.

Quinn's son and onetime state Rep. Richard Quinn Jr. also pleaded guilty and received probation for taking $4 million from lobbyists and doing their bidding for the Quinns' consulting business.