Questions raised on House maps as SC redistricting nears end

COLUMBIA — South Carolina House and Senate committees could soon send their proposed redistricting maps to their whole chambers.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the maps of the 124 House districts released late on Nov. 8. If the committee passes the maps, they will be sent to the House floor.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Luke Rankin said Friday he expects his committee to send the maps for the 46 Senate districts to the floor by the end of November.

Both chambers would probably meet in a special session in December to approve the state House and Senate maps and likely U.S. House maps that have not been publicly released yet. Legislative leaders hope that would give enough time to reconcile any legal challenges in time for March candidate filings for the June primaries for the 2022 elections.

The maps are based on 2020 U.S. Census data, which saw South Carolina grow by 10.7% to more than 5.1 million people. But that growth was lopsided, with many more of the 500,000 new people moving to areas along the coast, the South Carolina suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, or around Greenville. Twenty-four of the state's 46 counties — almost all rural — lost population.