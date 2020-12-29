Questions about future surround Patriots after blowout loss

"I will keep getting better each and every week, getting more comfortable in this offense for the last week that I possibly can. Let’s see where it gets me.”

Many believe this could have been Newton's last go as a starter in the league, with his one-year contract not being a commitment to a long-term relationship with the Patriots.

Belichick acknowledged the passing game’s shortcomings against the Bills and that he chose to insert Stidham because of the offense’s ineffectiveness. But he also said Newton wasn’t the source of the problems and brushed off a question about who will be the starter next week.

For his part, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reiterated Tuesday that, results aside, he doesn’t think Newton’s work ethic has been an issue.

“He gives us everything he’s got,” McDaniels said. “There’s nothing else I could ask for as a coach. Have there been mistakes made? Yeah, that’s across the board. There’s no question about it. Our whole group we need better from. ... But as far as Cam Newton is concerned, he’s obviously earned the respect of this entire building.”

WHAT’S WORKING