Quarantine bubble

DEAR HARRIETTE: Whatever I say to my husband these days, he shuts down. I feel like I could say the sky is blue on a sunny day, and he would immediately say that it's obviously about to rain. I don't get it. He always has to be right, and it seems like he just wants me to be quiet. It has gotten worse over the past year. He lost his job because the place where he worked shut down due to the pandemic. It's just that he seems to have a chip on his shoulder, and everything is directed at me. I feel the pressure of having to bring in all of the money in order to pay our bills. I don't appreciate being second-guessed and doubted and yelled at constantly over nothing. What can I do? -- Off the Rails