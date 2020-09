QB Newman leaves UGA team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was projected to start at quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Newman announced his decision on his Twitter account Wednesday. He said he decided to skip the season “after much prayer and discussion with my family.”

Newman said his decision was influenced by “the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic.”

The decision leaves Georgia's quarterback race wide open.

Coach Kirby Smart said Newman would “remain in good standing with the team.” He said Georgia and the Southeastern Conference have made the health and safety of student-athletes the priority during the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Bulldogs' first scrimmage on Saturday, Smart said another transfer, former Southern Cal starter, JT Daniels, has not received full medical clearance in his return from a knee injury that ended his 2019 season.

Daniels was granted his immediate eligibility following his transfer to Georgia. He is participating in practice but has not been cleared for contact, leaving his status uncertain for the Bulldogs' opening game at Arkansas on Sept. 26.

Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who was Jake Fromm’s top backup last season, freshman Carson Beck and D’Wan Mathis also are competing for the starting job.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0