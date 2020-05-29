QB Daniels heading to Georgia after leaving Southern Cal

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has picked up another high-profile transfer quarterback, landing former Southern California starter JT Daniels.

Daniels started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis after going down last season with a knee injury.

He announced Thursday he’s heading to Georgia, which is seeking a replacement for three-year starter Jake Fromm, now with the Buffalo Bills.

“THANK YOU USC,” Daniels wrote on Twitter, linking to a picture of him wearing Georgia's red-and-black uniform. “Excited for the future. #GoDawgs.”

It's not known if Daniels will be eligible to play for the Bulldogs in 2020. He would have to sit out a year unless he receives a waiver from the NCAA to take the field immediately.

Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in April, is heading to Georgia along with graduate transfer Jamie Newman, who left Wake Forest to play his final college season with a program that has been a consistent national contender under coach Kirby Smart.

As a graduate, Newman can play for the Bulldogs without sitting out a year.