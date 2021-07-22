PV 1, LLC establishing operations in Barnwell County

COLUMBIA -- Barnwell PV 1, LLC, a solar solutions company, announced plans Thursday to establish operations in Barnwell County. The company is investing $75 million into the project.

“We look forward to developing the 60 MW solar farm in Barnwell County for renewable energy production, and we appreciate the support of Barnwell County, SouthernCarolina Alliance and the S.C. Department of Commerce in making this project a reality,” said Barnwell PV1 Director John Gorman. “Our $75 million investment in this community will not only produce clean electricity to power homes, it is also part of the global movement toward more efficient sources of power.”

“Barnwell PV 1, LLC’s investment will expand and diversify our rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio, creating a brighter and cleaner future for all South Carolinians,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

SC Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey II, said, “Today, we celebrate the announcement that Barnwell PV 1, LLC is investing $75 million into a new solar farm in Barnwell County. This investment will not only provide a boost to South Carolina, but more importantly, it is an investment that will improve sustainability.”