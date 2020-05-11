Putting judgment aside in the grocery aisles

I urge everyone to please, take a step back, treat others with compassion and stop judging. Maybe people with full baskets are shopping for two weeks, or maybe they are shopping for more than one household because they have an at-risk family in another house. Whatever you do, please don't make them feel unsafe, don't take pictures or videos, don't glare at them and don't try to shame them. The only way we can get through this is with kindness. -- Feeling Judged in Texas

Dear Feeling Judged in Texas: Let's start by thanking your husband for being on the front lines. I am sorry that you had to encounter that type of judgment from people at the grocery. No one should take another person's picture in a public store to shame them when they don't know what is happening on the other side.

It sounds like you took all the proper steps by writing a list, planning your meals and following the store's guidelines. As long as you know in your heart that what you were doing was right, try not to worry about what other people think. When you place your head on your pillow at night, you know that you are not hoarding and you're supporting your family. The people who tried to shame you won't have that same peace.

One practical solution to avoid this unnecessary headache could be for you and your husband to use separate shopping carts while you are in the store together. He could put all the large items in his, and you could put the food in yours.

