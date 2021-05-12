Putting an end to abuse

Dear Annie: I have been with my husband for more than 25 years, and I have allowed things to get out of hand. Over the years, he has done a lot for my daughter and her kids, and he has brought me used cars that I did not ask for but appreciate. When we go on vacation, I pay my share. Whenever we talk, we get into arguments. He throws all of what he has done for me and my daughter and grandkids, and he makes it seem as if everything wrong is my fault.

I cannot do anything right in his eyes. All our problems are my fault, and he never listens to what I have to say and how I feel. This makes me feel like I don't what to be with him anymore. He has put his hands on me before for saying something that he didn't like, so now I don't like to argue with him because I don't know if he will do it again. I have told him that, and he will not respond to it. I don't want to go on like this. -- Life Is Too Short to Be Unhappy.

Dear Unhappy: I am very sorry that you are going through this. You are undoubtedly in an abusive relationship. Domestic abuse, also called "domestic violence" or "intimate partner violence," occurs when one person bullies the other to maintain power and control. Abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological.