Putting a price tag on brotherhood

If he keeps up the passive-aggressive texts, don't take the bait. Delete the messages, and set it aside and out of your mind. You've done nothing wrong.

Dear Annie: Your column often makes a good soapbox. Please allow me to stand on it. Several times within the last two months, I was met with a shopping cart in the middle of a parking space reserved for people with physical handicaps. It is aggravating, to say the least, but more of an irritation is that the cart was probably left there by someone who had a permit for the adjoining space.

Please readers, be considerate of others. If you are unable to push the cart into the corral, put it between the rows of spaces or at the front of the area between spaces. Those of you who are able-bodied can be better neighbors and citizens if, when you see this situation, you move the cart out of the way.

My need for a handicap permit is only temporary. I can walk (with pain), but I can assure you that I will be more aware of these conditions after I have healed. -- Gregory S.

Dear Gregory: I'm happy to provide whatever soapbox I can to this very worthwhile message. I, for one, pledge to keep an eye out and move any shopping carts left in accessible parking spots.