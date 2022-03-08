Putin and Zelensky

WASHINGTON -- Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine and the resolute international response are illustrating an eternal truth: History turns not just on grand geopolitical concerns and vital national interests but also on the actions, and character, of individuals.

Perhaps any Russian leader would feel some measure of frustration or even rage at the way their nation's status has diminished since the Cold War ended. Perhaps anyone calling the shots in Moscow would resent seeing former Soviet republics turn their backs on Russia and embrace the West. Perhaps any master of the Kremlin would believe, deep inside, that Ukraine really is an integral part of Russia.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin holds those views with a tragic intensity. He imagines a Western plot to humiliate Moscow and deny Russia the superpower status it deserves, and he appears to take this grievous insult personally.

Putin has an unusually high tolerance for risk -- since World War II, sovereign nations simply do not invade and conquer their neighbors -- and he is almost inhumanly callous to civilian casualties, as evidenced by the way he reduced the Chechen city of Grozny to rubble in 1999 when he waged war as prime minister.

And while attempts at long-distance psychoanalysis are generally worthless, recent images of Putin meeting with high-ranking aides are undeniably weird -- Putin keeping them at an unnatural distance and speaking to them as if they were schoolchildren. A different Russian president might have been given a more realistic assessment of how ready his military was to conduct a large-scale invasion, how fiercely Ukrainians would resist and how the international community might react. Putin either didn't ask to hear such truth or decided to ignore it.

Perhaps any Ukrainian president would have bravely resisted the Russian invasion, but it's hard to imagine anyone else matching the way Volodymyr Zelensky has performed. Zelensky's defiance and bravery have rallied Ukrainian soldiers and civilians to fight tooth and nail for every square inch of their homeland. And it is no overstatement to say that his decision to put his life on the line by remaining in Kyiv has inspired support for the Ukrainian cause around the world.

Who could have imagined that a former comedian, famous for winning the local version of "Dancing With the Stars" and playing an accidental Ukrainian president on television, would so rise to the occasion and become such a hero?

"You have to remember that he is a performer, and performance is a big part of this," former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor Jr., who knows Zelensky well, told me this week. Indeed, Zelensky knows not just what to say but also how to say it for maximum impact. He understands the visual impact of the olive-drab military T-shirts he wears and the backdrops he chooses for his social media messages.

Zelensky has single-handedly changed the trajectory of the war. He may not be able to change its outcome, but statues of him will be erected in Ukrainian exile communities around the world -- and someday, I am confident, in Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reacted to Russia's invasion by abandoning the quasi-pacifist stance that has characterized German foreign policy since the end of World War II. He immediately suspended the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and soon announced a dramatic increase in defense spending and vowed to send lethal weapons directly to the Ukrainian resistance.

What if former chancellor Angela Merkel had delayed her retirement for a year? Merkel, who speaks fluent Russian, served for years as a kind of Putin whisperer who sought to explain Russia and the West to each other. I doubt Merkel would have attempted to take any sort of neutral position on the invasion. But I also doubt she would have acted as swiftly or decisively as her successor.

And President Joe Biden has done what only a U.S. president could do -- organized and led an international response that has put Putin back on his heels. Unprecedented economic sanctions have reduced the value of the Russian ruble to less than a penny, and coordinated action by Western central banks have cut Putin off from most of the roughly $630 billion he had amassed in reserves. The oligarchs who abet and profit from his rule are having their luxury yachts seized.

Biden's stirring words in support of Ukraine in his State of the Union address brought even his harshest Republican critics to their feet. But what if Biden had lost the election? Or what if the Jan. 6 insurrection had succeeded? What if Donald Trump were still president? Would he now be taking Putin's word about, say, civilian casualties in Kharkiv over the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community?

Be glad our democracy survived. Pray that Ukraine survives as well.

Orangeburg native and Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene Robinson's email address is eugenerobinson@washpost.com.

