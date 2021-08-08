Put yourself first

Dear Annie: I have a friend who spent many years in an emotionally abusive relationship that seems similar to what "Sad Grandma" described. What I have seen with my friend's children is that they have learned to treat their mom the same way their father did.

They watched for years as she put his needs and demands first in all of their lives. By putting him first, she taught her own children to put her last.

My friend is now working very hard to change her relationship with her children, and I hope "Sad Grandma" can, too. Remember: When you always put others first, you teach them to put you last. -- Fellow Mom

Dear Fellow Mom: Thank you for your letter. You bring up such an important point, which is that more is caught than taught. "The Gift," a book by Edith Eger, highlights this very important lesson.

Dear Annie: My aunt relocated to Florida from Illinois with her husband. When her sisters would come for a visit, she would make a "Whoopee List." It was a list of things to do with them while they were there, such as going to Disney World and other neat things!

Yes, we now live in a world that has changed greatly, but I try to remember to treat our guests like royalty, as my aunt did. I believe having good hospitality is even biblically based.