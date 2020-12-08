Put a ring on it

Dear Annie: I have been dating and living with my man now for one and a half years. We are not young; he's 66, and I'm 58. He's been married twice, and both times ended in divorce. I have been married once and am divorced.

When we first got together, we both told each other "no" to getting married again, but now I would like to be his wife. We love each other. But I'm not sure how to go about changing his mind. We both have older kids from our previous marriages.

We have a house together, pay bills together and are doing great with life. I am wondering how to go about changing his mind so that I could be Wife No. 3. -- Wanting Commitment

Dear Wanting Commitment: If you want commitment, then continue to show your commitment to growing this relationship. (SET ITAL)You(END ITAL) have to open up the conversation. It's not about changing his mind; it's about expressing to your partner how much you love him and that you would like to be joined in marriage. He might be more receptive than you think, especially because your lives together are going so well.