Publicist might have to represent ex

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love the music industry and have wanted to be involved in it since I was in high school. I finished college a couple of years ago and landed a dream job. I am working hard and climbing the ladder. I work for a small independent record label as a publicist.

The vice president of the record label is seriously considering signing my ex-boyfriend and making me his publicist. This is uncomfortable for me for several reasons, but I do not want to turn down any artist or any new work opportunity. My ex and I had a messy falling-out, and I didn't plan on ever speaking to him again. What should I do? -- Awkward Situation

DEAR AWKWARD SITUATION: Put your professional hat on. If you are given your ex-boyfriend as a project to work on, approach him as you would any other client. Talk to him one on one and tell him that this is an opportunity for him to leverage his talent -- with your help -- but you both have to act professionally in order for it to work. Be strong. Establish ground rules with him for what a respectful working relationship looks like.