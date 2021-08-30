Public speaking need not cause anxiety

DEAR HARRIETTE : I have to deliver a speech tomorrow in front of 50 individuals. It is for my summer program's closing ceremony. Although public speaking is a fairly easy task to many, it's rather daunting to me. I get so scared I'll mess up or slur my words that I start to sweat. I'm even scared of forgetting what I have to say. Do you have any public speaking tips? -- Stage Fright

DEAR STAGE FRIGHT : You can overcome your fear of public speaking. Start by making sure that you fully own the content that you will deliver. Practice a lot. Then make a short list with keywords on a note card that will help you to stay on track as you are speaking. Before you walk out onto the stage, take three deep breaths and remind yourself that you can do this.

Consider this presentation a service to your class and community. When you think of your appearance as service, it can help you to focus on fulfilling the service rather than worrying about how well you are performing. Before you speak, look out at your audience. Go from left to right, across the whole space. Smile at people when you make eye contact. Recognize that everyone there is supporting you. Notice the people who are smiling back at you. They truly want you to do a good job. Stand with your feel firmly planted on the floor, look out at your audience and begin. If you ever feel a little nervous, look at the people who had kind eyes before. Their smiling faces will help buoy you through your presentation. You can do it!