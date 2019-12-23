Bikes for Christmas

Dozens of local children received bicycles from officers on Dec. 19 at the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety headquarters on Middleton Street. Sgt. Arnie Lucas organizes the annual event. “This is definitely a blessing to me. I like to ride bikes and I like to see kids having a good time,” he said. Mellichamp Elementary, the S.C. Department of Social Services and the Tiffany Graham Foundation also helped make this year’s bike giveaway possible.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

