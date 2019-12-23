Dozens of local children received bicycles from officers on Dec. 19 at the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety headquarters on Middleton Street. Sgt. Arnie Lucas organizes the annual event. “This is definitely a blessing to me. I like to ride bikes and I like to see kids having a good time,” he said. Mellichamp Elementary, the S.C. Department of Social Services and the Tiffany Graham Foundation also helped make this year’s bike giveaway possible.
Breaking
Public Safety delivers bikes for Christmas
Print Ads
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.