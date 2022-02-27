Public defender: Richland County jail understaffing 'dire'

COLUMBIA (AP) — The top public defender for the county that includes South Carolina's capital city has called understaffing at the area's jail "dire" following the recent death of a pre-trial inmate.

"Our community is facing a dire situation with the understaffing crisis," 5th Circuit public defender Fielding Pringle said last week, of the Richland County jail, according to reporting by The State newspaper. "We have been and will continue to seek the release of as many clients being held in pretrial detention at (the jail) as possible."

Pringle's statement comes after Lason Butler, 27, of Orangeburg, was found dead in his jail cell on Feb. 12.

Officials have not released an official cause of death but have said there did not appear to be signs of trauma. Attorneys representing Butler's family have said that he died alone in his cell and that it was hours before his body was discovered.

Butler had been jailed since Jan. 31 on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop for police and driving with a suspended license. Court records show that he was granted a bond on Feb. 1 but hadn't gotten out of jail by the time of his death.

Butler was the third detainee to die in the jail since January, according Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford.

