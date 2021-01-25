Psychic encounter leads to questions

DEAR HARRIETTE : I met a psychic at the supermarket the other day. We were able to share a moment together, talking about the challenges we've faced. She asked for my birthday and my sign, and she told me all about myself and my past. I couldn't believe the connection I felt with her; she felt what I have been feeling this past year.

One thing we talked about that I cannot shake is my love life. I told her about a friend who has been dropping off supplies and calls me all the time, and she said that the love I've been looking for is right in front of me -- meaning him. My friends say it's crazy, but I need some advice from someone looking in. Could the psychic be right? Should I ask this guy out and see what happens? -- Psychic Minds

DEAR PSYCHIC MINDS: I must admit that I am skeptical of psychics. I must also admit that I know plenty of people who do believe in them. I myself consulted a psychic once -- and what was said to me was dead-on accurate. My takeaway is that you should evaluate what this woman said to you. Does it make sense? Is there merit in what she pointed out? It sounds like your attentive friend is worthy of your consideration. It can't hurt to pay attention to him. Notice how you two interact, and listen to your gut. Does it feel like this man is interested in you, and are you interested in him? Rather than obsessing over the fact that this woman seemed to be in sync with you, consider your next steps. Keep your eyes open. Go for it if it makes sense.