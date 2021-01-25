Psychic encounter leads to questions

DEAR HARRIETTE: I met a psychic at the supermarket the other day. We were able to share a moment together, talking about the challenges we've faced. She asked for my birthday and my sign, and she told me all about myself and my past. I couldn't believe the connection I felt with her; she felt what I have been feeling this past year.
One thing we talked about that I cannot shake is my love life. I told her about a friend who has been dropping off supplies and calls me all the time, and she said that the love I've been looking for is right in front of me -- meaning him. My friends say it's crazy, but I need some advice from someone looking in. Could the psychic be right? Should I ask this guy out and see what happens? -- Psychic Minds
DEAR PSYCHIC MINDS: I must admit that I am skeptical of psychics. I must also admit that I know plenty of people who do believe in them. I myself consulted a psychic once -- and what was said to me was dead-on accurate. My takeaway is that you should evaluate what this woman said to you. Does it make sense? Is there merit in what she pointed out? It sounds like your attentive friend is worthy of your consideration. It can't hurt to pay attention to him. Notice how you two interact, and listen to your gut. Does it feel like this man is interested in you, and are you interested in him? Rather than obsessing over the fact that this woman seemed to be in sync with you, consider your next steps. Keep your eyes open. Go for it if it makes sense.
DEAR HARRIETTE: People at my office have been doing their best to keep our workplace clean. They have been doing a great job -- to an extent. I know some co-workers who were sent home with a fever and later tested positive for COVID-19. Management has not sent a memo letting us know that our co-workers tested positive, and they're not letting us stay home while they try to clean the office. They do it only when we are there; when we are not, they just lock up. I personally feel that although they have all intentions to keep the workplace clean, they are not handling this correctly. How can we be safe if we are not notified of exposure and continue to occupy the infected space? - Still Spreading
DEAR STILL SPREADING: It is so hard to stay on top of this virus. Naturally, you are concerned. What you can do is bring your own disinfectant and wipe down your area before you settle in. Be vigilant in wearing your mask and washing your hands.
Also, when you know someone has tested positive, tell your co-workers and ask your management to alert everyone.