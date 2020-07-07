Protesting in the time of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: I really want to go out and participate in the Black Lives Matter protests, but I also have been taking quarantine very seriously as I believe it saves lives. How do I balance these conflicting principles and decide whether I should protest or stay home? -- Black Lives Matter

DEAR BLACK LIVES MATTER: Public protest is clearly bringing attention to issues of racial inequality in this country. Protests are making a difference, especially because they are ongoing and include people of all ages, ethnic groups and gender identities. They are inclusive. They are appealing. And I applaud the peaceful marchers who have worn their masks and walked for freedom.

Protesting is not the only way to make your voice heard. You can write to your member of Congress and demand change. You can pay attention to what's happening in local and national government and be a voice for change. You can write a check to an organization that is working to effect change in our country. You can read the myriad books that illuminate the roots and realities of racial injustice in our country so that you are educated on where we are, and so you can participate in helping to form where we are headed.