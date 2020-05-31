Protesters in some cities target Confederate monuments

In Charleston, South Carolina, protesters defaced a Confederate statue near The Battery, a historic area on the coastal city's southern tip. The base of the Confederate Defenders statue, erected in 1932, was spray-painted, including with the words "BLM" and "traitors," news outlets reported. It was later covered with tarp, photos show.

In North Carolina, the base of a Confederate monument at the State Capitol was marked with a black X and a shorthand for a phrase expressing contempt for police, according to a photo posted by a News & Observer journalist to social media. The word "racist" was also marked on the monument, the newspaper reported.

The question of Confederate monuments has been especially contentious in North Carolina, where such monuments are generally protected by law.

A nearly two-year battle was waged over the fate of the "Silent Sam" statue after it was toppled by protesters at the University of North Carolina's flagship Chapel Hill campus in 2018. A legal agreement reached last November handed over the statue to a group of Confederate descendants, keeping it off campus. A Confederate statue outside a Durham courthouse was also torn down by protesters.