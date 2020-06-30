Protect your catharsis

When I lived in my previous house, I would get a mouse visitor every so often, so I set out a cage trap. I was delighted to discover that each one I caught had a facial expression and personality all its own. For example, one looked at me with great irritation, and I could almost hear it thinking, "You've got some nerve. Just wait till I get out of here"; another was quite afraid and huddled as far away from me as possible; another had a sweet expression and looked at me as if to say it would like to know more about me. I would drive each one to a wooded area away from houses and let them free. -- Missing My Mice