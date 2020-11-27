Property deals constantly fall through

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been trying to buy a house for the past year. I feel like every time I find something that I want and that will work, something goes wrong. I have all of my money and credit in order and am ready to pull the trigger, but there's a problem with either the property company, the lender, the Realtors, the sellers or the house, or something else will feel off that makes me hesitate on finishing the contract. I have had to back out of four different deals for all different reasons.

I am ready to give up and stay where I am and keep renting. I am unhappy where I am, but I feel like anything new is going to be a step down now. I need some light to keep me focused. How can I stay motivated? -- It's Never Right

DEAR IT'S NEVER RIGHT: Have patience. Buying property is a big decision. Trust your instincts. It's better that you walked away from four different deals than to have signed yourself and your resources into something that you regret.

Pause for a moment and think about what you really want in a house. What are your top priorities? Write them down so that you can have a list. Take your time and follow it. You will find the right property for you.